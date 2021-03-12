As interest emerges in 24-year-old, Nottingham Forest must take decision carefully: Opinion

Chris Hughton will have a number of decisions to make on some of his Nottingham Forest players’ futures in the summer.

The Reds endured a haphazard summer in terms of recruitment, with 13 players arriving on Trentside before Chris Hughton was even able to place his feet under the table at the City Ground.

Anthony Knockaert arrived soon after Hughton was appointed, and three more arrived in January in the form of Glenn Murray, James Garner and Filip Krovinovic.

With five loanees currently on the books and a number of first-team players’ contracts running out in the summer, Hughton will be keen to rebuild his own squad ahead of next season.

One player whose future is up in the air is Yuri Ribeiro.

Ribeiro arrived from Benfica last season, and after breaking into Sabri Lamouchi’s team ahead of Jack Robinson, he went on to make 27 appearances as Forest narrowly missed out on a top-six finish.

This season, though, Ribeiro has been unable to replicate the form he displayed last term, and it did take him a while to break into Hughton’s side. He’s now jostling for a place at left-back with the more experienced Gaetan Bong.

Ribeiro has still made 21 Championship appearances this season, however, and is a key player whose future will be discussed in the coming months.

Reports from Portuguese media outlet Record have claimed that Ribeiro could be set to leave the City Ground, as several clubs begin to make approaches for the left-back.

It remains to be seen whether Ribeiro does get offered a new deal, or whether his two-year spell comes to an end amid interest from his native Portugal.

Whatever decision Hughton does decide to make needs to be a thoroughly considered one. In truth, Gaetan Bong does represent more of a solid, traditional left-back who the manager trusts given their work together at Brighton.

But Ribeiro’s overlapping runs and attacking output is also key. His end product may have been lacking this season, but he does offer plenty of endeavour going forward.

As opposed to right-back, Forest do not have a young defender in Jordan Gabriel currently thriving out on loan with a view to going straight into next season’s team, perhaps hinting that a new left-back would have to be brought in.

But Ribeiro, over the course of his two years at the City Ground, has showed signs of promise and flashes of quality, which may be missed if he were to leave.