‘As if things couldn’t get any worse’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to club announcement

9 mins ago

Birmingham will be hoping to record their first Championship victory over a month when they travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Aitor Karanka has come under a significant amount of pressure following recent results – with the Blues collecting just one point from their previous 18 available, which included a 4-1 loss to Boro at St Andrew’s before Christmas.

Their poor run of form means that Birmingham will arrive in the North East sitting 18th in the Championship standings, and now only four points above the relegation-zone having played more games than the majority of the sides around them.

Birmingham have been unable to add to their squad since the January window opened, but the Blues’ Twitter did have an announcement for the St Andrew’s faithful.

However, it perhaps wasn’t the type that many were hoping for – with Birmingham’s official Twitter confirming that Blues’ trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday will now be shown live on Sky Sports.

As expected, the announcement wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms by supporters.

Here’s how many City fans reacted on Twitter:


