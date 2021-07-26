‘As if Monday couldn’t get any worse’, ‘Always seemed ridiculous’ – These Fulham fans react to transfer update involving 26-y/o

Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara’s proposed move to Aris has broken down.

It's understood that talks regarding a £4m transfer for Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara to Greek Super League side Aris Salonica have broken down. #FFC — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) July 26, 2021

It had been suggested that the Greek outfit were prepared to pay around £4m to secure the 26-year-old, who has had a mixed time at Craven Cottage over the years.

However, The Athletic reporter Peter Rutzler revealed today that the deal is not going ahead after talks broke down between the two clubs and the player.

Even though Kamara has played a part in two promotion-winning campaigns from the Championship in the past, it’s fair to say that most fans were hoping that he would depart, particularly given the fee that was mentioned.

It’s no secret that FFP could be an issue for the Londoners as they prepare for life outside the top-flight and some sales will need to be made to balance the books.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from the fans on Twitter…

Did they ever seriously think about paying that much for him. Always seemed ridiculous to me? He’s worth £1m tops — Thamesbank (@TBTee1) July 26, 2021

The reason is almost certainly that the Greek side doesn’t actually have that money. When this was first reported their fans laughed at the story — Douglas (@CalbarFFC) July 26, 2021

As if Monday couldn’t get any worse — Francis (@francis__dj) July 26, 2021

this would've been awesome — Sönke Gorgos (@kingscrossed) July 26, 2021

I’m sure most would drive him there for free — Jack W (@jwoodi89) July 26, 2021

Please just sell him — James (@JamesStevenson_) July 26, 2021

im so 50/50 on kamara, one day he can terrorise any championship defence the next he is in full Donkey mode https://t.co/LnP0VJDM1H — Adam (@AdamFFC) July 26, 2021