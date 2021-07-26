Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘As if Monday couldn’t get any worse’, ‘Always seemed ridiculous’ – These Fulham fans react to transfer update involving 26-y/o

Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara’s proposed move to Aris has broken down.

It had been suggested that the Greek outfit were prepared to pay around £4m to secure the 26-year-old, who has had a mixed time at Craven Cottage over the years.

However, The Athletic reporter Peter Rutzler revealed today that the deal is not going ahead after talks broke down between the two clubs and the player.

Even though Kamara has played a part in two promotion-winning campaigns from the Championship in the past, it’s fair to say that most fans were hoping that he would depart, particularly given the fee that was mentioned.

It’s no secret that FFP could be an issue for the Londoners as they prepare for life outside the top-flight and some sales will need to be made to balance the books.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from the fans on Twitter…


