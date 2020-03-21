‘As good as it gets’ – Leeds United man reveals personal highlight involving Aston Villa

It’s safe to say that Leeds United seem to be responding to last season’s disappointment in the best way possible under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign, and their Play-Off Semi-Final defeat to Derby County will feel like a distant memory to plenty of the Elland Road faithful.

One player that made his breakthrough last season for the Yorkshire-based side though was young midfielder Jamie Shackleton, who went on to make 24 appearances in total for the Whites.

He has since struggled for regular game time with Leeds this season though, making 16 appearances as they continue to impress in their quest to win promotion into the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Shackleton revealed that his favourite memory from his time with the club to date was the 3-2 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park towards the end of last year’s campaign.

“Other than my debut, winning away at Aston Villa. I came on for the last part of it when we’d got it back to 2-2. When I came on it felt right and we felt on top.

“We felt like a goal was coming and for it to happen right at the end, it’s as good as it gets really, especially at a ground like that.”

The Verdict:

He’s really impressed me when he’s been involved.

Shackleton hasn’t been given much of a chance this season under Marcelo Bielsa’s management, but that’s understandable given that the likes of Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips have hardly put a foot wrong in this year’s campaign.

I’m not surprised to hear that his favourite Leeds memory is the win away at Aston Villa last season, as that seemed like the sort of game that would swing the race for promotion into their favour at the time.

It was a brilliant game for the neutral, which ultimately led to disappointment at the end of last term, but Leeds look better equipped this time to return to the Premier League.