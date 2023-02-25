“As good as ever” – Is Sheffield United player ready to step up to the Premier League? The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Oliver Norwood has been one of the highest-performing players in the Championship this season, bouncing back from 2021/22 play-off disappointment from Sheffield United.

The 31-year-old has been influential both in and out of possession for the Blades and is someone that Paul Heckingbottom trusts a great deal.

The former Northern Ireland international’s contract expires at the end of the season, but it would come as a huge surprise if he did not at least spend one more campaign at Bramall Lane.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Norwood would still be a regular starter if the Blades win promotion…

Adam Jones

Recording three goals and five assists in 36 competitive appearances, he’s made more of an impact than those statistics suggest.

Not only is he a useful asset to have in the middle of the park because of his experience and defensive contributions – but also because he can be a game-changer from set-pieces and that’s why he should probably be part of their matchday squad next season regardless of which division the Blades are in.

He will be 32 in April and that’s why a plan needs to be in place to bring in a long-term successor for him – but he should have at least a couple more seasons left to contribute to United’s cause.

A reliable figure for Paul Heckingbottom, he has the ingredients to be a regular starter but as mentioned, a plan needs to be in place to replace him in the coming years.

Chris Gallagher

It would be a struggle for him, but he’d certainly be in the squad.

The 31-year-old has established himself as one of the top Championship midfielders and Blades fans will remember how well he played in the top-flight a few years ago when they came in the top ten.

So, it’s not like he’s out of his depth at that level but he will be 32 by the time the new campaign comes around.

Therefore, Sheffield United would surely target a few new midfielders if they did win promotion and his place would be under threat.

However, Norwood has shown over the years that he will relish the battle to play and you wouldn’t write him off from continuing to play an important role.

Marcus Ally

With the right players around him, a duo who are more mobile and physically able with ball-winning qualities, Norwood should be able to remain a regular starter in the Premier League next season should they get there.

He has looked as good as ever this term in the second tier and his experience will be important in what will be a very challenging next campaign.

With Sander Berge and another physical asset alongside him with three centre-backs behind him for protection, there is no reason why Norwood cannot thrive, and he is a more valued contributor without the ball than he receives credit for.

It would be tough to replace Norwood’s impact this season in the summer window, at least for the opening months of next term as the Blades find their feet, Norwood should be a starter.