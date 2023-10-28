Highlights The Championship is highly competitive this season, with close point differentials between teams.

West Bromwich Albion is performing well on the pitch despite off-field troubles and financial constraints.

A takeover of the club before January could bolster West Brom's chances of securing a play-off spot for promotion.

With the Championship now past the first quarter of the 2023-24 season, the competitiveness of the division is as good as ever.

Aside from a few outliers, such as Leicester City and Ipswich Town running away in the automatic promotion spots and Sheffield Wednesday still not picking up a win, there is a feeling that anybody can beat anybody in the second tier of English football.

Between Leeds United in third spot and Blackburn Rovers in 11th, there are just three points and then stretching down to Huddersfield Town in 21st place it is only eight points from their West Yorkshire rivals.

One of the clubs currently in the top six of the league heading into this weekend's action is West Bromwich Albion, who despite all their off-field troubles are going about their business quietly on the pitch.

What is West Brom's current situation?

With parachute payments from the Premier League running out this past summer, West Brom do not have much cash in the bank - especially with their owner Guochuan Lai being AWOL.

Defender Dara O'Shea was sold to Burnley to balance the books, but the club resisted selling anyone else, despite interest in John Swift, Jed Wallace and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Head coach Carlos Corberan was only allowed to sign three new players this summer though, and with money virtually non-existent at The Hawthorns, having had to take out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings in late 2022 to help with the running costs of the club, a takeover is needed more than ever.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Chinese businessman Lai, who bought Albion from Jeremy Peace in 2016, is believed to be happy to sell up, with his fellow countryman and club director Xu Ke leading the process - and there are interested parties, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

Consortiums from the United States and the Middle East have made contact in regards to a potential takeover, and if nothing is finalised before the start of 2024 then Corberan risks losing some of his best players to other clubs to raise funds.

Do West Brom need a takeover before January to be play-off contenders?

Despite their current standing in the Championship table, the issues that West Brom face are pretty apparent as they are now just two months away from the January transfer window, where the vultures could be circling once more.

And Carlton Palmer, who was born in the Black Country and started his playing career at the Baggies before going on to become an England international, believes it is important that Lai pushes through a takeover of the club to give Corberan the best possible chance of bolstering his options for the second half of the season.

"West Bromwich Albion have had a solid start to the new season, currently sat in sixth place, only two points off Leeds United in third place," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"If the takeover of the club could be completed in time for the January transfer market, this would give the club a huge boost in their quest for promotion.

"I still think Leeds and Leicester will get promoted automatically, but being able to add to the squad in January could help them secure a place in the play-offs, and we all know how much of a lottery the play-offs can be, so they would have as good a chance as anyone who secures a play-off spot."