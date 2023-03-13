“As disappointing as the result was” – David Wagner makes Norwich City admission after Sunderland defeat

Norwich City were unable to fire themselves back into the Championship play-off positions yesterday afternoon, with Sunderland emerging victorious by one goal to nil.

Abdoullah Ba’s 15th minute strike proved to be the only goal of the game as the Black Cats managed the game professionally to walk away with all three points.

Picking up 13 points from five games before yesterday’s defeat, David Wagner will be hoping that his side can correct things swiftly.

Sharing his thoughts on yesterday’s game whilst in conversation with Norfolk Live, the Canaries boss said: “The performance, especially in the first half, was as disappointing as the result was.

“We didn’t start on our level, we weren’t quick enough in passing, in moving.

“We were not sharp enough in counter-press situations. This means we were never able to get the intensity and energy on the grass. We were 1-0 down deserved in the first half.

“I think second half this was better but we still were not good in our ball possession. We did not occupy the right spaces and we were not able to really create enough clear cut chances and at the end of the day we deserved this defeat.

“Because of the first half for sure. We can’t complain [about] the effort the players put in in the second half. This was how it should be without creating enough opportunities and have the real feeling that everybody plays with freedom – this was not the case today unfortunately. Because of the first half I can see we deserved to lose this game.”

The verdict

It is certainly fair to say that Sunderland deserved all three points yesterday afternoon, with Tony Mowbray’s side bolstering their chances of getting back into the play-off picture.

Managing the game very well, the Black Cats were organised and resilient as a defensive unit and broke with real pace and purpose when they got the ball back.

Ending what has been a fantastic run for the Canaries, Wagner will be hoping for an immediate response when they visit Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening.

Points will be dropped by all vying for the play-off places during the close stages of the season and it is the response that is vitally important.