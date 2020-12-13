‘As damning as it gets’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Tony Pulis’ eye-opening comments

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been reacting to comments made by Tony Pulis over the ‘disjointed’ nature of the Owls’ squad following their 2-1 defeat against Barnsley on Saturday.

Pulis has taken over the Owls in a very trying situation and the experienced manager has so far been unable to turn things around on the field. In fact, Sheffield Wednesday have dropped back to the foot of the table in recent weeks and are now four points adrift of safety in the Championship table.

Sheffield Wednesday have not been able to find the right sort of balance in the side throughout the campaign so far, and Pulis is finding it a challenge to identify his best possible starting line-up. That is being reflected by performances and results on the field which will have to turn around soon to give them a chance to beat the drop.

Speaking to the media after the Owls’ loss against Barnsley, Pulis bemoaned the building of the squad in the last few years and suggested that he has too many options in certain positions and then not enough in others. That is starting to become a massive issue that must be solves in January.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were keen to point out that Pulis’ comments were accurate, with one labelling it ‘as damning as it gets.’ However, there was one supporter who suggested that the experienced boss could be trying different options he has available.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

This is as damning as it gets. Matt Penney must be thinking cheers gaffer!! — Robby (@RsgRob) December 13, 2020

He is right. We have built up an incredibly poor squad. — Tom Griffiths (@griffiths_tom41) December 12, 2020

Of course he’s right, which is why we’re in this mess. We’ll be lucky to stay up tbh — Sam Thompson (@samthom90) December 12, 2020

He's completely right tbf. Absolutely pathetic imbalance of a squad that he's taken on, it's literally criminal. — RUSSELL PAUL SYKES (@RussSykes) December 12, 2020

You can’t claim the team is disjointed but then leave out players who’d make it more cohesive – Penney, Brown, Rhodes etc. It’s the inconsistency as well – these players can’t get a look in (for some reason) yet he can’t wait to bring Westwood back to prove a point. — John Hiley (@JohnHiley) December 13, 2020

A lot of sense spoken there we are disjointed but it's all we have for now https://t.co/hGJLroQGss — Chris Wilkinson (@ChrisWilko2303) December 12, 2020

Joke comments. Why play van aken at all and out of position. Got penney. Rhodes play him. Brown play him. Bannan drop him. Reach drop him. 4 4 2, 4 4 1 1. Worth a go, what he's doing isn't working. Simple — Adam whittaker (@Adamwhittaker12) December 13, 2020

Why not let some others have a game then, you never know it might work — AMill (@Amillo47) December 12, 2020

