Sheffield Wednesday

‘As damning as it gets’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Tony Pulis’ eye-opening comments

Published

1 hour ago

on

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been reacting to comments made by Tony Pulis over the ‘disjointed’ nature of the Owls’ squad following their 2-1 defeat against Barnsley on Saturday.

Pulis has taken over the Owls in a very trying situation and the experienced manager has so far been unable to turn things around on the field. In fact, Sheffield Wednesday have dropped back to the foot of the table in recent weeks and are now four points adrift of safety in the Championship table.

Sheffield Wednesday have not been able to find the right sort of balance in the side throughout the campaign so far, and Pulis is finding it a challenge to identify his best possible starting line-up. That is being reflected by performances and results on the field which will have to turn around soon to give them a chance to beat the drop.

Speaking to the media after the Owls’ loss against Barnsley, Pulis bemoaned the building of the squad in the last few years and suggested that he has too many options in certain positions and then not enough in others. That is starting to become a massive issue that must be solves in January.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were keen to point out that Pulis’ comments were accurate, with one labelling it ‘as damning as it gets.’ However, there was one supporter who suggested that the experienced boss could be trying different options he has available.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


