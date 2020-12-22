As contract runs down, Nottingham Forest must think about agreeing fresh terms with key player: Opinion

Chris Hughton will be getting to grips with his Nottingham Forest squad more and more as weeks go by.

The 62-year-old arrived at Nottingham Forest in October, walking into a club which has over 30 players in its first-team squad.

14 new faces were brought in over the course of the summer, leaving Hughton with very little time to set down and learn absolutely everything about each player.

Hughton will be keen to reshape his squad in January. Wholesale changes won’t be made, but there could be scope for a few tweaks in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Then, at the end of the season, Hughton will have to decide which players he wants to keep hold of and work with, with a number of players’ contracts running out.

Samba Sow is one player who is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, and the 31-year-old has been an important player under Hughton.

Sow was influential for Forest under Sabri Lamouchi last season. His season was hampered by injuries, but they lost only one out of 20 games whenever he was in the side.

This season, the combative midfielder has made seven appearances under Hughton, starting the last two games in the Championship.

Sow hasn’t set the world alight since joining Forest, but the midfielder has been a key cog in their midfield and a player who is often missed whenever he doesn’t play.

What Sow brings to the side is drive, tenacity and energy off the ball. He is decent on it, but it’s his physical presence which makes him an effective deep-lying midfielder.

Of course, Sow isn’t one for the long-term. He’s 31 now and he turns 32 in April, and the club have the likes of Tyrese Fornah excelling out on loan.

But Sow’s experience is beneficial both on and off the pitch, and when the time comes to make decisions on players’ contracts and futures, he should be offered a new deal.