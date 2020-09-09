As Celtic and Rangers circle, QPR must make this transfer decision: Opinion

The future of Bright Osayi-Samuel at Queens Park Rangers is a hot topic as we await the start of the 2019/20 EFL campaign.

Clubs up and down the country are still getting their transfer business underway, with many keen to keep hold of their star players amid interest from higher-profile clubs.

Osayi-Samuel is said to be a player in serious demand as we prepare for the new season, after standing out for QPR under the stewardship of Mark Warburton last term.

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina

The West London club have already found interest from the Premier League hard to resist, with Eberechi Eze joining Crystal Palace in a deal that could rise to up to £19.5million.

Eze was hugely impressive for the R’s last term alongside Osayi-Samuel, with the pair creating plenty of chances and adding real threat to Warburton’s attacking line.

Osayi-Samuel scored six goals and added nine assists for QPR last term, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous and direct wingers in the division.

The winger has already been close to completing a move away this summer, with Belgian side Club Brugge seeing a £5million move collapse despite a deal seemingly looking likely.

The likes of Fulham and Leicester City have also been linked with the 22-year-old, but due to his contract situation, other clubs are starting to explore other ways to land Osayi-Samuel.

Football Insider claim that Celtic are working on a deal to bring Osayi-Samuel to Celtic Park on a pre-contract basis ahead of the January transfer window.

This would ultimately see Osayi-Samuel leave QPR for nothing, with only nine months left on his current deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Whilst QPR fans will hate to see the club sell Osayi-Samuel so close to the new season, especially after seeing Eze leave earlier this summer, it may be the most sensible decision right now.

To lose a player of his quality on a free transfer would be criminal, and even though £5million may not seem like a lot, it’s certainly better than losing him for free.

Mark Warburton will reinvest in the squad no matter what kind of fee Osayi-Samuel goes for, and bringing in free-agents or players in on loan will be right at the top of his agenda.

The sale of Osayi-Samuel is certainly unwanted, but as clubs begin to give him an alternative escape route, it might be best to cash in right now.