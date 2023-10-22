Highlights Sam Greenwood's loan signing has had a positive impact on Middlesbrough's form, winning their last five games and moving up in the Championship table.

Middlesbrough completed the signing of forward Sam Greenwood on loan from Leeds United this summer.

Greenwood has made seven appearances for Boro so far, scoring his first goal for the club in the 4-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light before the international break.

The 21-year-old's arrival has coincided with a significant upturn in form for Michael Carrick's side, who have won their last five league games to move up to 13th in the Championship table, just two points from the play-off places.

Greenwood has certainly given Boro a different attacking dimension, and Carrick believes there is plenty more to come from him.

"I can only take Sam for what I’ve seen of him here, and he’s been great to work with," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"He’s improved a lot since he’s been here in terms of fitness and sharpness.

"He had a stop-start pre-season, so we knew we had to be patient with him. We understood where he was at, and now we’re really excited to see what he can bring and what he can achieve, not just for now, but of course also moving forward in his career.

"He’s got his feet on the ground, he works hard and he’s humble. He has an opportunity here, like a lot of the boys of a similar age. He’s trying to carve out a career for himself, and I hope, in the best possible way, he and the rest of the lads are all desperate to do well."

Greenwood initially made the move to the Riverside Stadium on loan, but Boro have the option to sign him permanently for £1.5 million at the end of the season.

Should Middlesbrough sign Sam Greenwood permanently next summer?

It has been a strong start to life on Teesside for Greenwood, but Boro should be cautious before triggering their option to sign him permanently.

Greenwood joined Leeds from Arsenal in August 2020, but he made just nine first team starts during his time at Elland Road, struggling to establish himself under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, Sam Allardyce and Daniel Farke, so he must prove he can deliver at Championship level.

With competition for places from the likes of Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Riley McGree, Morgan Rogers, Sam Silvera and Marcus Forss, it remains to be seen whether Greenwood will be a regular for Boro over the course of the campaign, but he has certainly staked a claim to keep his place with his recent performances.

Greenwood's ability to play across the forward line makes him an incredibly useful asset for Boro, and as he continues to build up his fitness, he will be hoping to add more goals and assists to his game.

Given Greenwood's potential, the reported £1.5 million buy option could look like something of a bargain in the future, and his valuation could increase significantly if he continues his progression.

But Boro should be patient before making a decision on Greenwood, with some question marks still remaining over whether he can perform consistently.