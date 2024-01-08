Highlights Leeds United missed out on signing Fabio Carvalho, but Callum O'Hare could be a viable alternative.

Leeds United may have missed out on signing Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho, but could turn their attentions to Coventry City's Callum O'Hare as an alternative.

Leicester City were first revealed to be keen on a loan move for Liverpool's starlet, according to a report from Sky Sports News. However, Championship interest has been vast.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Southampton had joined the race to take Carvalho on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Fabrizio Romano then revealed three clubs were leading the race, including Hull City and Leeds alongside Southampton, in an ambitious swoop from the trio, especially as Premier League interest came in the form of Wolves and Fulham.

Many perhaps thought that the top-flight interest would be tempting for Carvalho and Liverpool; however, it has since been revealed that game time is the most important factor, which is why it appears Hull have won the race. They moved ahead of others, according to reports from Sky Sports News.

Fabio Carvalho's profile

As a creative profile who can either play as an attacking-midfielder or out wide, Carvalho was always likely to have plenty of suitors, with many Championship clubs in need of that extra edge ahead of the second half of the season.

Having been with Fulham since 2015, Carvalho scored 10 times and notched eight assists in their most recent Championship campaign as they were promoted back to the top-flight, but Liverpool agreed a deal for the attacking-midfielder in the summer of 2022 for a fee that could rise to £7.7 million, avoiding the need for a tribunal for the out of contract star.

The 21-year-old scored three times last year for the English giants but spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, making 15 appearances in all competitions for the Champions League side.

In spite of appearing to struggle, it would have been an outstanding addition for Daniel Farke's side, irrespective of where he had chosen to play him. Carvalho has already shown he is a player capable right at the very top end of the Championship, even in his teenage years, and losing out to Hull is a blow, as his quality is undeniable.

An alternative option for Leeds

Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare recently returned from injury

Callum O'Hare has been involved in 14 of the last 15 games for Coventry City and appears to be a player now back to his best following a lengthy ACL injury last year.

With Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer departing earlier this year, O'Hare is now undoubtedly one of the biggest fan favourites left at the club, and his return to action in recent months was evidently much needed, given his form coinciding with the club's recent rise up the Championship as well.

The attacking-midfielder endured some horrific luck during the 2022/23 season, starting it on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and then, after just 11 appearances, O'Hare suffered an ACL injury which abruptly ended his campaign.

It had been almost a full year since he was last in the starting lineup, but he managed 73 minutes in their clash with promotion-chasing Ipswich Town a few months ago before being replaced by Jay Dasilva.

O’Hare’s last start before his recent resurgence for the Sky Blues came in December 2022 in a 3-1 loss to Sheffield United, and, since that defeat to Ipswich, he has not looked back.

Coventry's ace has since claimed four goals and an assist in those 14 games, coming from seven starts and a little over 700 minutes of football.

Carvalho and O'Hare Championship comparison Club Appearances Goals Assists Fabio Carvalho 36 10 8 Callum O'Hare 119 11 21

He is a player easily capable of thriving in transition with his carrying ability, or unlocking doors against deeper blocks, which is where Leeds have struggled, and the 25-year-old could be a welcome addition, especially when factoring in his contractual situation with the Sky Blues.

It must be of concern to Coventry, given how good his form has been heading into the January window and with just six months left on his deal, meaning other clubs are bound to be interested in the playmaker.

With his contract currently expiring this summer, he can speak to foreign-based clubs in January about a summer pre-contract agreement, and domestic-based clubs could also be keen to strike a cut-price deal with Coventry's hand in negotiations weakened.

Leeds could, and perhaps should, be among those as an alternative to Carvalho. Now is the opportunity to seal a deal at a lower price, where many clubs perhaps wouldn't due to his injury concerns. However, O'Hare's profile would be a good alternative option to Carvalho, as he can also be versatile and operate in many different midfield roles if required.

Losing out on Carvalho is obviously a major blow, given Leeds' need for another creative spark in January, but O'Hare would go some way to remedying that for Farke and Leeds supporters.