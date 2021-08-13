‘As a wise man once said’ – Flynn Downes reveals Ipswich Town regret following his Swansea City arrival

Swansea City completed the signing of Flynn Downes from Ipswich Town on Tuesday for an undisclosed fee, and the 22-year-old took to Instagram to say goodbye to the Tractor Boys.

Downes had come through the youth system at Portman Road and with the club hitting the lows of League One in recent years, the midfielder is clearly disappointed he was not able to help them return to the second tier.

He wrote: “I’m gonna keep it short and sweet..

“Just wanted to say a massive thank you to @ipswichtown for the last 15 years. It’s been my home and a second family since the age of 7. To all the staff over the years and the players at this club, thank you for the help and all the memories.

“To all the fans, who have always been right behind me every step of the way. It’s something I’ll never forget and I can’t stress enough how much it has meant to me.

“I wish I could have helped this football club get back to where it belongs but as everyone knows, It’s been a tough year for me here mainly off the pitch but..

As a wise man once said.. ‘you only ever see half the story…’

“Thank you for everything and I wish you all the best in the future.”

Look out for Downes in action as Swansea City welcome newly relegated Sheffield United to the Liberty Stadium this Saturday. The first time this season that the home faithful get the chance to welcome new manager Russell Martin and cheer on their beloved Swans.

As the first addition of the Martin era, Downes is expected to be at the forefront of the former MK Dons man’s plans and could be one of the breakout stars of this Championship season.

The Verdict

It is always pleasing to see a heartfelt message from a player following signing for a new club, recognising how much their previous employers did for them and arguably more importantly thanking the supporters.

Downes was a bright spark of a desperately poor last couple of seasons for the Tractor Boys in League One, but with new ownership they seem to be turning a corner, many may even fancy Ipswich to join Swansea in the Championship next season.

It will be interesting to see how Downes progresses in a new environment having been applying his trade at Portman Road since he was a boy.

