‘As a speedy alternative to Brennan Johnson’ – Nottingham Forest chase Derby County man: The verdict

Nottingham Forest have seen a £500,000 offer rejected for Derby County youngster Festy Ebosele (The Daily Mail via the Derbyshire Telegraph)

The winger has broken through into Wayne Rooney’s side this season and it seems the Rams want to keep hold of him despite their current financial issues.

But would he be a good signing for the Reds? And do they need him?

Marcus Ally

It really is a sad state of affairs for Forest to be profiting from Derby’s demise, however, this would be an outstanding bit of business.

Ebosele is an extremely exciting talent and looks set to be a huge player in leading the next generation on the international stage with the Republic of Ireland.

The 19-year-old has immense versatility, is very effective both in and out of possession and is destined to play in the Premier League.

In looking for a longer-term successor for Djed Spence at right wing-back, Ebosele would be the ideal candidate.

It would be very sad to see this type of deal happen given the situation with the Rams, but you cannot blame Forest for seeing value in the market.

Ebosele would be a terrific signing.

Adam Jones

Festy Ebosele has a real turn of pace and isn’t afraid to run at a full-back, making him a really good option either as a wing-back or a more advanced winger.

He may have imperfections that need to improve and that’s clear to see as a raw figure in Derby’s lineup – but there’s plenty of room for him to develop at 19 and this is why this deal would be a shrewd long-term addition.

Ebosele seems to have turned down the move himself so they should probably look at other targets, though it may be a good idea to submit one more offer to the Irishman in a bid to lure him to the City Ground.

They need to ensure they aren’t offering him too much though with other areas they want to address and financial limits to remain within.

As a speedy alternative to Brennan Johnson though, he would be a useful addition, even if it takes a year or two for him to be at the right level for Steve Cooper to utilise him regularly.

Ben Wignall

I don’t think Forest will get anywhere with this as it appears that Ebosele has turned them down and not the administrators with the bid – that shows that the Irishman cares about the Rams.

Even still though, I understand why the Reds are looking at the youngster as he could be the perfect long-term Djed Spence replacement.

It’s unlikely that Forest will be able to bring the Middlesbrough man in on a permanent deal and Ebosele is very much a like-for-like replacement – he’s attack-minded and can play all the way down the right-hand side of the pitch.

That is what Forest will need from next season and Ebosele has really impressed this season for Derby and has improved ten-fold under Wayne Rooney’s guidance.

With Premier League clubs apparently interested though I can see Forest moving onto other targets – especially considering the player has already turned them down once.