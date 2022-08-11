“As a forward player” – Carlton Palmer sets expectations for 28-year-old at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion have signed players for the short term and to help their 2022/23 promotion bid this summer.

Steve Bruce have managed to bring in John Swift and Jed Wallace to strengthen attacking areas, by bringing in two players at the peak of their powers.

Wallace has been a very reliable creator and goalscorer for Millwall over the last few years, and it would have been a surprise to some, to see him stay in the Championship rather than earn a Premier League move.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year deal at The Hawthorns, having reached the expiration of his deal in South Bermondsey, where he scored 42 goals and assisted 49 in 259 appearances.

Wallace managed 18 goal contributions in the Championship last season and will be hoping to improve on that figure with better players around him in the Black Country.

The former Portsmouth winger’s numbers were even more impressive due to playing for a Millwall side that struggled in front of goal at times, and the Lions’ league position was inflated over the last few years with Wallace’s incredibly consistent productivity in attack.

Bruce has worked with some very talented attacking players in his time as a manager, but Swift and Wallace will be right up there compared to his previous players in the second tier.

When asked if Wallace should be targeting double figures in goals and assists this season, Carlton Palmer said: “As a forward player or a forward attacking player, you look to get into double figures for goals, you look to get into double figures for assists and that’s going to be big for West Brom this coming season in their quest to get promotion.”