As 2020 approaches, Derby County need to get these 3 things in order

As we approach the halfway point in the season, Derby County currently find themselves 16th in the Championship table, nine points outside the play-off places.

The Rams just missed out on promotion under Frank Lampard last season, but it’s fair to say that they’ve made a bit of an underwhelming start to the current campaign under Phillip Cocu and have struggled for consistency so far.

Derby are currently without a win in their last five matches and have some tough games coming up over the busy festive period.

There’s still time for Cocu to turn things around at Pride Park, but there are some things the Dutchman will need to address if the club are to get their season back on track.

With this in mind, here are three things Derby need to get in order with 2020 approaching…

Their poor away form

Derby have been pretty good at home this season, but they remain without an away win in the league since their opening game of the season against Huddersfield.

The Rams are without a win in their last nine away matches in the Championship and have lost their last five without scoring – conceding ten.

If they are to stand any chance of making the top six this season, there’s no doubt that Derby need to start winning matches away from home.

Finding a way of getting Wayne Rooney into the team

Derby have really struggled over the last few matches and fans will hope that the introduction of Wayne Rooney to the team as a player in January will give the squad a much-needed boost going into the second half of the season.

Even though he’s coming towards the end of his career, Rooney is still an experienced and quality player. He could provide Derby with the spark that they need to get their play-off push back on track.

The dilemma for Cocu is that he needs to figure out a way of fitting Rooney into his team – one of his attacking players will have to drop out of the starting XI and the Dutchman may even want to tweak his formation slightly.

Can you get 16 out of 16 on this Derby County quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Which club did Marty Waghorn arrive at Derby from? Rangers Norwich Wigan Ipswich

The lack of confidence within the team

A lot of change went on at Derby over the summer and fans of the club had different expectations coming into the current season about where the team should finish in the table.

However, it’s fair to say that even though most pessimistic of Derby supporters didn’t expect things to be quite this bad. As the manager, Cocu has got to shoulder some of the blame for this, but the players have also got to take some responsibility too.

The whole team seem to have lost confidence and belief and this is something that needs to be addressed immediately. The reality of the situation is that if results don’t start to improve soon, Derby are in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.