Highlights Arthur Okonkwo has been a strong asset for Wrexham, with only 21 goals conceded in 22 appearances.

Okonkwo's exceptional performance puts him among the best goalkeepers in the league this season.

Okonkwo's contract with Arsenal ends in the summer, sparking interest from other clubs due to his valuable contributions.

Since joining the club on loan from Arsenal earlier this season, Arthur Okonkwo has been a revelation in goal for Wrexham.

The 22-year-old former Crewe Alexandra loanee has proved to be a safe pair of hands behind the Red Dragons’ backline, as they go in search of back-to-back promotions after claiming the National League title last season.

With just 21 goals conceded in his 22 appearances this season - as per FotMob - Okonkwo has already forced himself into contention for being one of the best shot-stoppers in the league, and the Welsh side will be looking to do all they can to keep hold of him past the summer.

Wrexham’s early season defensive issues

The goalkeeping position was one that Wrexham sought to address early on their return to the EFL, with former Manchester United man Ben Foster proving to be a calamitous choice between the sticks to start the season.

A 5-3 defeat to MK Dons in their first League Two match in 16 seasons showed early signs of a leaky defensive line at the Racecourse Ground, before shipping another five in the draw with Swindon Town three matches later.

That ten-goal thriller was enough for Foster to decide to retire, with former number one Mark Howard regaining his spot before owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney gave the go ahead to move for the Gunners’ goalkeeper.

Since then, the perennially porous Wrexham defence has had a safe pair of hands behind it, and they have gone from strength to strength in their second successive promotion charge; currently sitting in third spot in League Two and just three points off leaders Stockport County with a game in hand.

Much of that has been down to Okonkwo’s brilliance at the back, with no goalkeeper starting more than 20 games this season conceding less than him in the current campaign, with Mansfield Town’s Christie Pym the only stopper coming close for goals allowed per 90.

Arthur Okonkwo's Wrexham AFC Stats (As Of Feb 23, 2024) Source: FBRef Appearances 22 Goals Conceded 21 Saves 77 Save % 80 Clean Sheets 9 Goals Conceded per 90 0.98 Penalty Saves 1

FBRef shows us that Pym allows just 0.87 goals per 90, with Okonkwo second on the list with 0.98 efforts getting past him; proving his worth for a side that can so easily find the back of the net at the other end of the pitch.

Pym’s record can also be attributed to a rock-hard defence in front of him, with just 70 shots faced in his 32 games in goal, while Okonkwo has had to deal with 77 efforts in 21 games. The fact he has managed to repel 80% of those shows his point-earning prowess, with Corey Addai of Crawley Town next on the list with 74.5% shots turned away.

Arthur Okonkwo’s contract situation

According to Transfermarkt, Okonkwo’s deal at Arsenal expires in the summer, and there will no doubt be plenty of clubs trying to secure his signature once his current deal comes to an end.

With David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale battling it out for top spot at the Emirates Stadium, the young star’s first team game time will be limited if he decides to stay with the Gunners, making a summer move all the more likely.

We have already seen just how valuable Okonkwo can be this season, with shutouts against promotion rivals Notts County and Mansfield Town earning his side valuable points at the top of the table, as well as helping earn his side a 1-1 draw with MK Dons last time out.

Those sorts of performances are exactly the sort of thing that contributes to a promotion-winning campaign, and if the Red Dragons are playing their football in the third tier next season, they will no doubt want to keep their current custodian between the sticks.