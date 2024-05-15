Highlights Okonkwo has left the door open for a Wrexham return but is exploring all opportunities for his future.

Positive performances in League Two may lead the goalkeeper to step up to League One with Phil Parkinson's side.

Wrexham's potential permanent signing of Okonkwo could suit all parties.

Arthur Okonkwo has provided an update on his future amid a potential permanent move to Wrexham.

The goalkeeper signed for the Red Dragons last year on loan from Arsenal with just one year left on his Gunners contract.

The London club are set to release the 22-year-old this summer, which will make him available as a free agent.

This has led to speculation over a potential return to Wrexham on a permanent basis, with the club now set to compete in League One after gaining promotion last season.

Manager Phil Parkinson has claimed that the club is working hard to keep the shot-stopper beyond his initial loan spell.

Arthur Okonkwo - Wrexham league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2023-24 36 30 (13)

Okonwko has left the door open for a return to Wrexham, but has claimed that he will be looking at all opportunities available to him.

The youngster expressed how much he enjoyed his time with the side as they earned automatic promotion from League Two last year, but couldn’t commit to staying with Wrexham beyond the summer.

“I haven’t looked too much into things at the moment,” said Okonkwo, via The Athletic.

“But I will, very soon.

“It is about looking at all my opportunities and seeing which is the best for me.

“I’ve loved it at Wrexham and they will stay in my heart forever.

“It’s more of a waiting game now and seeing what is the right move for myself.”

Okonkwo featured 36 times in League Two for Parkinson’s team, helping the club achieve their second consecutive promotion.

The Arsenal academy graduate kept 13 clean sheets, conceding 30 times, to play his role in the club’s impressive achievement.

However, despite the positive performances in League Two, his time with the Gunners is set to come to an end this summer.

Wrexham’s League One promotion

Related Wrexham should pounce on Bristol City decision to sign 32-year-old: View Wrexham could target now free agent Matty James to bolster their midfield in League One

The Welsh outfit were in the fourth division for the first time since 2008, as they achieved back-to-back promotions under Parkinson.

Automatic promotion was secured by 10 points, as the team clinched second in the standings by winning each of their last five league games.

They will now be planning for life in League One, with Wrexham set to compete in the third tier of English football for the first time since 2005.

It is set to be a busy summer for Wrexham, as they will be looking to build a team capable of maintaining their competitiveness in the third division.

Okonkwo stay at Wrexham would be good business

Okonkwo performed well in League Two and could now reasonably look at making the step up to League One, whether with Wrexham or elsewhere.

As a free agent, he will be able to weigh up his options and consider a number of options if the offers start coming in.

However, staying with Wrexham would make a lot of sense for both parties as it's a relationship that worked quite well last year.

Signing Okonkwo as a free agent would allow Wrexham to focus their investment on improving the squad elsewhere, while also giving the goalkeeper the assurance of regular first team football next season.