Tyreece John-Jules has admitted that he is hoping to settle at a club this summer, and is not keen on securing yet another loan exit from Arsenal.

John-Jules was allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium on a temporary basis for the fifth time last summer as he sealed a switch to Ipswich Town.

Arsenal previously opted to loan John-Jules out to Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the forward made 17 appearances in League One for Ipswich.

As well as scoring three goals for the Blues at this level, John-Jules also chipped in with one assist.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, his season was curtailed in March as he suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from an injury that he sustained in November.

Kieran McKenna revealed earlier this year that Ipswich were not ruling out the possibility of a move for John-Jules in the summer window.

Ipswich will be preparing for life in the Championship over the course of the coming months after sealing automatic promotion to this division in April.

What has Ipswich Town loanee Tyrecce John-Jules said about his Arsenal future?

Making reference to his future, John-Jules has revealed that he is now keen to settle at a club.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Beautiful Game Podcast (as cited by TWTD), John-Jules said: "I just want to settle somewhere, whether that's signing a new contract with Arsenal or going somewhere else on a permanent.

"I think it's time to settle down and just focus and chill instead of hopping from loan to loan.

"It's difficult and it's draining travelling to all these places.

"Settling and focusing on one team would be ideal, whether that's Arsenal or somewhere else."

Should Ipswich pursue a permanent deal for John-Jules this summer?

With John-Jules open to the possibility of leaving Arsenal on a permanent basis, it will be interesting to see whether Ipswich will opt to make a move for him.

While the forward's game-time in the 2022/23 campaign was limited due to injury, he did manage to show some signs of promise for the Blues.

However, with Ipswich set to compete in the Championship, there is no guarantee that John-Jules will be able to make a positive impact at this level.

The forward's record in the second-tier is underwhelming, as he has failed to score a goal or provide an assist at this level in 11 appearances.

Unless McKenna believes that John-Jules could go on to play a major role for Ipswich next season, he may find it beneficial to steer clear of a swoop for the former Blackpool loanee.