Arsenal’s transfer stance over Sheffield United ace becomes clearer

Arsenal are said to be unwilling to pay Sander Berge’s buyout clause in order to sign the midfielder from Sheffield United this summer, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

The Norwegian has long been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer and could well be sold on for profit if the right offer is forthcoming for his services.

Arsenal are said to have a strong interest in bringing the 23-year-old to the Emirates Stadium, however it has now been revealed in the report that the Gunners are unwilling to meet the player’s £35 million buyout clause.

Berge is said to be completely against the idea of playing in the Sky Bet Championship next season after suffering relegation from the Premier League and is widely expected to leave the Steel City side.

20 questions about some of Sheffield United’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 When did Sheffield United last win the FA Cup? 1905 1915 1925 1935

The midfielder only moved to England in January of last year and currently has three years remaining on his contract with the Blades at present.

The Verdict

The Blades clearly don’t want to lose one of their best players on the cheap, so it is completely understandable that they want to stick to using the clause as their valuation of Berge.

They are obviously being realistic about the situation and are clearly aware that the player wants to move on but every individual has their price.

It is imperative that they make a profit on the midfielder this summer and if Arsenal cannot meet that figure, they should probably forget about even attempting to bring Berge to North London.

The interest is sure to be there up until the end of the window and it remains to be seen if the Gunners will indeed concede defeat and pay the clause, as they are in need of a new midfielder after seeing Matteo Guendouzi leave on loan to Marseille recently.