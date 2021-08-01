Arsenal’s stance over deal for Championship midfielder becomes clearer

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, a report from a print edition of The Sun (01/08, p59) has claimed.

The Gunners had been linked with a move for Berge earlier this summer, although talks over a deal have seemingly gone quiet recently.

Now though, it seems as though the prospect of a move to The Emirates Stadium for the Norwegian this summer, is not gone altogether.

According to this latest update, Arsenal are now once again pursuing a potential deal for the Sheffield United midfielder.

However, it is thought that Berge is not currently the Gunners’ top target, with deals for other players seemingly a priority.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Berge’s contract with Sheffield United, and the Blades are reportedly demanding a fee of around £30million for the sale of the 23-year-old.

To date, Berge has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield United, scoring twice, since joining from Genk in January 2020.

The Verdict

This will be an interesting one to keep an eye from a Sheffield United perspective.

Given he is apparently not Arsenal’s first-choice target, it does seem as though there is still a fair amount that may need to happen if Berge is to complete this move this summer.

That is unlikely to be a bad thing for Sheffield United, since a player of his quality could be a big asset as they target promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship in the coming campaign.

Indeed, even if he does go, then the fee Sheffield United are holding out for here would still be a very useful one when it comes to reinvesting in their squad, and given his contract situation, they are not under pressure to sell him for less than that this summer.