Arsenal’s stance on Championship player revealed in wake of transfer setback

Arsenal are unlikely to revisit their interest in West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, TalkSport reporter Alex Crook has claimed.

The Gunners are searching for a backup goalkeeper to Bernd Leno this summer, and have been linked with a move for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale recently.

However, reports on Thursday morning revealed that Arsenal have pulled out of the race for Ramsdale, after failing to agree a fee with the Blades for the goalkeeper, who has reportedly been valued at £30million.

Which player scored West Brom's first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? Grady Diangana Matheus Pereira Kieran Gibbs Karlan Grant

Now though, it seems that that will not prompt the Gunners’ to make a move for Johnstone, who was reportedly identified as an alternative goalkeeping target for Arsenal earlier this summer.

According to Crook’s latest update, the fact that Arsenal have now missed out on Ramsdale, is unlikely to mean that the club will now revisit the prospect of a move for Johnstone in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

#AFC have made a mess of their goalkeeping situation since allowing Martinez out the door. Told it is unlikely they will revisit interest in Sam Johnstone. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 12, 2021

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Johnstone’s contract at The Hawthorns, and West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has admitted that he expects Johnstone to leave this summer, following the Baggies’ relegation to the Championship at the end of last summer.

The Verdict

This does seem rather surprising from an Arsenal perspective.

Johnstone was outstanding in the Premier League for West Brom last season, arguably proving more reliable than Ramsdale between the posts in the top-flight.

As a result, a move for the the 28-year-old from the Baggies would surely have made sense, particularly given it does seem as though Johnstone would be considerably cheaper than Ramsdale.

It will therefore, be interesting to see just who Arsenal might bring in instead of Johnstone or Ramsdale in the final few weeks of the window, given it still seems clear that they do need to add an extra option to Mikel Arteta’s squad between the posts.