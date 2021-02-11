Arsenal’s Mark McGuiness: How is he getting on in the EFL? Has he got a future at the club?

Ipswich Town have been keen to utilise the loan market in recent transfer windows, with Luke Matheson and Troy Parrott joining in from Wolves and Tottenham respectively just over a week ago.

That wasn’t the first time the Tractor Boys went to a Premier League club for a young player though, after they signed Mark McGuinness from Arsenal for the remainder of the season back in September.

Whilst it’s been a frustrating campaign for the fans, the team are still in the mix for a play-off finish, and the move has worked out for the defender in the sense that he is getting regular minutes.

Paul Lambert made the decision to sign the Ireland youth international shortly after he starred for the Gunners U21 side in a win over Ipswich in the EFL Trophy, claiming he was a ‘really good player’.

Even though we’ve seen signs of why McGuinness is highly-rated, he hasn’t always convinced at Portman Road.

Do Norwich City and Ipswich Town have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs shirts are sponsored by Adidas. Yes No

In his 17 league appearances, he has been commanding in the air and strong in his approach, but he has also made some basic errors. Although, it should be stressed that this it to be expected for someone who only turned 20 last month.

So, he still has time to improve, but the chances of him breaking through at Arsenal, the club he has been with since he was just 10, seem extremely slim. The Londoners look to compete in Europe every year, so any youngsters getting a chance need to be some of the best in the country.

Therefore, McGuinness’ long-term future is sure to be away from the Emirates Stadium, and another switch may be on the cards in the summer, whether that’s on loan or a permanent move.

This spell with Ipswich will have been great for the development of the player, and he will surely hope to build on that with more game time next season, and he has shown he can do a job in League One.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.