Arsenal’s interest in Sheffield United man Sander Berge discussed as fresh report details state of play

Arsenal are yet to make official contact regarding a move for Sander Berge, according to reports from the Sheffield Star.

The Norwegian midfielder looks to be facing an uncertain future with Sheffield United following their relegation from the Premier League this season, leading to reports that he could be on the move.

Reports have previously claimed that the Gunners are leading the hunt for the 23-year-old, with Everton, Aston Villa and Italian side Napoli also keen on a move.

Berge moved to Bramall Lane in January 2020 for a club-record fee of £22million and it seems that the Yorkshire side are looking to make a significant profit on the player with Sky Sports claiming that United have set an asking price of around £35million for the player.

But while Arsenal may be tempted to make a move for the recently-relegated player, it seems that there has been no formal contact between the clubs as it stands.

The Sheffield Star wrote: “Senior figures in South Yorkshire and north London have yet to make official contact about Berge’s future with agents granted authority to act on their behalf so far handling the discussions.

“United’s £35m valuation of a player they signed for only £22m a little over a year-and-a-half ago has frustrated their counterparts in the capital, who have so far shown little inclination to meet that demand.”

The verdict

This is going to be a really interest saga to keep an eye on.

There’s no doubt that Sander Berge is a quality player but have we need enough of him to suggest that he’s worth a fee of £35million? I’m not so sure.

Arsenal are clearly looking at central midfield options ahead of the new season but I’m fairly confident that they will be able to find a better option for a more reasonable price if they continue looking.

Perhaps there will be some room for negotiation, but it’ll be a big surprise to see Arsenal match that asking price.