Arsenal’s chances of signing EFL player become clearer after fresh update

David Raya has signed a new long-term contract at Brentford, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024, the Bees have confirmed via their official website.

Raya joined Brentford from Blackburn Rovers last summer, and was an influential player for the Bees as they reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final last term.

The Spaniard kept 16 clean sheets in 46 Sky Bet Championship appearances last term, and also saved a penalty in the play-off semi-final first leg against Swansea City in South Wales.

After a hugely impressive individual campaign in 2020/21, Raya has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta looking to provide cover for Bernd Leno.

But Arsenal have now been dealt a huge transfer blow in their hopes of signing Raya, with the goalkeeper now signing a new deal at Brentford until 2024.

Raya also captained Brentford against Fulham in midweek, helping his side reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating their local rivals by three goals to nil.

The Verdict

This is a huge statement of intent by Brentford, and a blow for Arsenal.

Raya is a fantastic goalkeeper who was excellent last season, and to keep him for another four years is a massive signal of intent by the club, it has to be said.

He is a fantastic shot-stopper, has excellent distribution, and will be a big player for Brentford in their hopes of igniting another promotion push this term.