Arsenal, West Ham, Leicester City and Everton locked in transfer tussle for EFL talent

Arsenal are believed to be rivalling West Ham, Leicester City and Everton to a potential deal for Preston North End youngster Lewis Leigh, according to football.london.

Leigh had previously been on the books with Liverpool earlier in his career, but made the move to Deepdale at under-14s level, and it appears as though some of his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

The midfielder is yet to make a first-team appearance for Preston North End, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll do that in the future, with the 17-year-old not being short of offers heading towards the 2021/22 season.

Football.london claim that Leigh is expected to sign a new contract with Preston, with the midfielder only having one year remaining on his scholarship deal with the Championship club.

However, that reportedly isn’t going to deter any interest from the interested Premier League teams this summer, who have set their sights on landing his signature in the coming months.

Preston finished 13th in the Championship table last term, and will be looking to make a positive start to the new league campaign, whilst under the management of Frankie McAvoy.

North End are set to take on Hull City in their opening match of the 2021/22 Championship season, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Lancashire-based side up against the newly-promoted Tigers at Deepdale.

What was the score when Preston North End last played at these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 City Ground W 1-0 W 2-1 W 3-2 W 4-3

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a smart bit of business by whichever club lands his signature this summer.

Leigh has evidently caught the eye with some impressive showings, as you don’t attract interest from clubs with the stature that the likes of Arsenal, West Ham, Leicester City and Everton have in English football by chance.

It’s a credit to his exciting potential, and if he can continue to catch the eye moving forwards, then we could be talking about Leigh in future seasons in the Premier League.

It’ll be a frustrating blow for Preston North End though, as they would have been eager to see him progress through into their first-team at some point.