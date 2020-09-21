Arsenal weighing up swoop for EFL star

Arsenal could yet make another move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to Goal.

The Gunners have had a fine start to the Premier League season with two wins from two and are one of the early pace-setters in the table, with the likes of Everton and Liverpool joining them.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta will be pleased with plenty of what he has seen so far but will want his side to keep winning games and keep improving, with it appearing as though he is not yet done in the transfer window.

According to the report, Raya is a goalkeeper that the club still holds an interest in and they could well move for him once more if Matt Macey ends up leaving the club.

Raya wants to move to the Gunners according to the report, whilst Brentford are fighting hard to keep him on.

The Verdict

David Raya is a good goalkeeper at Championship level and could be a decent option to push Bernd Leno in the race for the number 1 jersey at Arsenal.

Runar Alex Runarsson is on his way to the Gunners after Emiliano Martinez left the club and if Macey also moves on then the way is paved for Raya to potentially still make the switch.