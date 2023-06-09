Arsenal are considering making a move for Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne this summer.

According to the latest print edition of the Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg (as cited by Sport Witness), the Gunners are one of a number of teams who are weighing up a potential swoop for Castagne.

Unnamed clubs in Spain and Italy are also said to be tracking the defender's situation at the King Power Stadium.

As per this report, Leicester will be seeking a fee between the region of €15m (£12.8m) to €20m (£17.1m) for Castagne when the transfer window opens.

It is understood that Castagne is keen to leave Leicester following the club's relegation to the Championship on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

How did Timothy Castagne fare for Leicester City last season?

Signed by Leicester from Atalanta in 2020, Castagne was utilised on a regular basis in what was his third season with the club.

Over the course of the most recent campaign, the Belgium international made 37 appearances in the Premier League, and also represented his side in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

In terms of providing an attacking threat from his full-back position, Castagne chipped in with six direct goal contributions in all competitions.

The 27-year-old also made 2.4 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 2.5 clearances per game for Leicester in the top-flight as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 at this level.

What is Castagne's contract status at Leicester City amid interest from Arsenal?

As it stands, Castagne is set to remain at Leicester until the summer of 2025.

Due to the defender's contract status, Arsenal will need to submit a reasonable offer in order to persuade Leicester to part ways with him.

Will Timothy Castagne leave Leicester this summer?

If this report turns out to be correct, it will be interesting to see whether a club opts to meet Leicester's valuation for Castagne.

When you consider that Castagne is capable of playing as a left-back and as a right-back, he could prove to be a useful addition to Arsenal's squad due to this versatility.

The defender would be able to provide some added competition for the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko if he makes the move to the Emirates Stadium.

With Castagne seemingly keen on a move away from Leicester, it would not be at all surprising if his stint with the club reaches a crescendo this summer.

In order to cover the possibility of Castagne moving on to pastures new, the Foxes ought to consider drafting up a list of potential replacements.