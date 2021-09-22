Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Arsenal play host to AFC Wimbledon tonight in a Carabao Cup third round tie that has captured the attention of many a Londoner.

It is a game which sees these two sides go head to head for the first time since AFC Wimbledon formed out of the ashes of their previous Wimbledon FC guise, with Mark Robinson’s side looking to cause an upset against Mikel Arteta’s rejuvenated Gunners.

Set to be played under the lights at the Emirates Stadium, Wimbledon are set to be backed by close to 9000 fans in the away end, with Arsenal too having reported strong ticket sales ahead of their game on home turf.

Wimbledon head into the game off the back of a narrow 1-0 home loss to Plymouth Argyle in Sky Bet League One at the weekend and will be keen to bounce back by putting in a solid performance against their Premier League opponents.

Meanwhile the Gunners are on a high after picking up two successive 1-0 wins against both Norwich City and most recently Burnley as they continue to bounce back from a slow start to their league season.

This game has the potential to be one of the ties of the round due to the history behind it and the fact that it is of course a London Derby, so here we decided to take an in-depth look at the latest team news, how to watch the game and what time the match kicks off…

Latest team news

Arsenal are likely to make changes for this game, with there being the small matter of the North London Derby to negotiate against their arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur this coming weekend.

Two players who will be absent for the Gunners however are midfielders Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka, with the former being set for a late fitness test due to a hamstring strain, whilst the latter is serving the last game of his three match suspension after his red card in the defeat to Manchester City.

As for Wimbledon, the Dons will be without the services of Paul Kalambayi and Paul Osew, with the duo currently nursing injuries.

Whilst on a brighter note for the away side, both Ollie Palmer and Jack Rudoni are back in contention for selection after not being involved against Plymouth due to injury.

Is there a live stream?

This game will not be shown live in the United Kingdom, however highlights of the game at the Emirates Stadium will be available to watch on Quest from 10.30pm after the game.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm this evening.

Wimbledon fans are advised by Arsenal to arrive at the Emirates Stadium in good time prior to kick off, with queues likely to ensue due to the various bag and security checks that the Gunners have put in place this season.

The nearest train stations for fans that are attending the game are Highbury & Islington and Finsbury Park, with both being just a 10 minute walk away from the stadium.