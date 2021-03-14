Arsenal urged to seal transfer for influential Championship man

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to seal a deal for Norwich City’s Emi Buendia.

The playmaker has been one of the outstanding players in the Championship this season, scoring ten goals and registering 11 assists to help the Canaries to the top of the table.

Pleasingly for Daniel Farke, the club managed to keep hold of Buendia in the January window despite Arsenal’s supposed interest, but it could be a different story in the summer, with reports claiming the Londoners will go back in for the player.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell explained why bringing in the Argentinian would make sense, even if they signed Martin Odegaard as well.

“You can never have enough quality players. You only need to loot at Manchester City and Chelsea’s squads, there are quality players everywhere. There’s quality on the pitch and quality on the bench.

“You have to fatten your squad up with quality players. Then when you want to rotate, it doesn’t diminish the quality of your team.”

The verdict

Campbell makes a good point with Arsenal, as it’s clear that they need more strength in depth if they are to progress in the coming years.

So, signing Buendia would be a real coup and he is a player who could thrive in a better team.

From Norwich’s perspective, they will realistically know that they could struggle to keep him in the summer, even with promotion. However, they should be able to demand a big fee, and the focus for Buendia now will be to finish the job this season.

