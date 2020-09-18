Arsenal unperturbed in chase for EFL star as they hunt signing

Arsenal are still looking to sign David Raya this summer transfer window despite having a £10m bid rejected for him by current club Championship, as per a report from ESPN.

The Gunners seem to be going through a few changes in their goalkeeper ranks at the moment with Emiliano Martinez joining Aston Villa earlier on in this window.

Indeed, they evidently want to bring in someone that can compete with Bernd Leno for the number 1 spot and Raya is seen as a contender, though the Bees do not want to lose him, understandably, in this transfer window.

Brentford are looking to challenge again for promotion this season and losing the likes of Raya would not exactly lend itself to that aim.

Arsenal, though, have plenty of clout and pull and seem determined to not give up just yet so this is one to watch.

The Verdict

Raya is a good player with plenty of quality in goal and Arsenal fans will be intrigued to see what he can do if he does make the step up to the Premier League side.

Of course, moving Bernd Leno out of the team is not going to be an easy task but Raya will feel now is his time to show he can play at the highest level.