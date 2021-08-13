Arsenal turn their attentions away from Aaron Ramsdale as they eye 32-year-old

Arsenal have expressed an interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, as reported by The Athletic.

The Gunners have turned their attentions to the Brazilian shot-stopper, with Arsenal’s pursuit of Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale seemingly fizzling out.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper played every minute for The Blades last season, in a year that ultimately ended in relegation for the Yorkshire club.

Ramsdale, who has been chased by The Gunners for the majority of this summer thus far, also started United’s first game of the Championship campaign last Saturday – a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

The report states that the North London club have now altered their recruitment strategy this summer. Their chase of Ramsdale highlighted Arsenal’s desire to bring in a future number 1, whilst their interest in the 32-year-old Barcelona man, is simply to play back-up.

Neto has made just nine appearances for the Spanish giants since his 2019 move from Valencia. Despite removing Lionel Messi from the wage bill, it seems that the Catalan club are still trying to reduce their weekly expenditure, and this could well favour Arsenal in this scenario.

The Gunners will be hopeful of a smoother process if they are to continue their interest in Neto, than what unfolded in their pursuit of Ramsdale.

The verdict

The Gunners have very much struggled in trying to sign Ramsdale, but they have seemingly pulled the plug, with Sheffield United’s valuation proving to be too steep.

The Gunners ideally wanted a goalkeeper who can be challenging Bernd Leno for a first-team spot now, but also someone who can operate at the highest level for years to come.

Neto is a vastly experienced goalkeeper within the top tiers of European football, and he has grown accustomed to playing back-up in more recent years.

The Brazilian will be an excellent option as a back-up to Leno, but his signing will only pro-long their search for a future number 1.

Quiz: Sheffield United fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Blades transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 The Blades signed Oliver Burke from West Bromwich Albion in September 2020, but which German club has he played for in his career? Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Wolfsburg