Arsenal have backed away from their pursuit of Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are searching for a more experienced option at full back this summer amid reports linking them with a move for Timothy Castagne.

The Leicester City defender is currently seen as Arsenal’s second choice for the position, with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo currently a higher priority.

Castagne was originally linked with the move earlier this month, courtesy of Belgian journalist Sacha Tovolieri.

How could Arsenal's transfer plans impact Leicester City?

If Arsenal are unable to secure the deal for Cancelo, then Leicester may have to make a decision over whether to allow the sale of the Belgian.

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season and will now be looking to make improvements to the squad in order to go one step further in their pursuit of the league title.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished five points behind Man City, with defensive issues the key to their collapse in the closing weeks of the campaign.

The arrival of a new full back in Castagne could give Arsenal the strength in depth that they need in order to compete for top spot.

The North London side are also back in the Champions League next season, so will be aiming to compete on multiple fronts over the next 12 months.

Kieran Tierney has also been linked with a move away from the Emirates, meaning their pursuit of a new defender could also be a reaction to his potential departure.

How did Timothy Castagne do last season?

The Belgian featured 37 times in the Premier League as the Foxes suffered relegation to the Championship.

Castagne has been a key part of the side since joining from Atalanta in the summer of 2020.

During his time at the King Power Stadium, he has helped the side to a fifth place league finish, as well as the club’s first ever FA Cup triumph.

But relegation to the Championship has raised doubts over whether he still has a future with the club.

What would Timothy Castagne bring to Arsenal?

Castagne is defensively solid while posing a credible attacking threat, which would fit perfectly with Arsenal’s emphasis on full backs getting forward.

The 27-year-old has ample Premier League and European experience and could fill out the squad’s depth quite nicely.

Castagne is also quite versatile, being able to play on either flank, which would be a huge asset for the Gunners.

Williams Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury late last season proved crucial in their title challenge collapse, so bringing in another option could help ease the workload within the squad.