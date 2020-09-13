Arsenal transfer development shared that will interest Brentford

Arsenal are monitoring Dijon keeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson as they search for a replacement for Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentinian stopper has filled in superbly for Bernd Leno for the Gunners in the past few months, however the German’s return to fitness will mean his minutes are limited and he is now set to join Aston Villa after a passing a medical over the weekend.

Therefore, Mikel Arteta and the recruitment team are on the lookout for a new keeper and it had been suggested that Brentford’s David Raya was the prime target for Arsenal, with a £10m deal suggested.

Obviously, that would be a big blow for the Bees and the speculation meant that Raya was not involved as Thomas Frank’s side fell to an opening day defeat to Birmingham City yesterday.

So, they will take encouragement after the Telegraph have claimed Arsenal have now turned their attention to Rúnarsson, who is an Icelandic international.

It remains to be seen whether a deal is complete, although the update suggests the 25-year-old is very keen on making the switch and he wouldn’t command a huge fee.

The verdict

This is good news for Brentford as it’s highly unlikely that Arsenal will sign two keepers this window and the Bees will be desperate to keep Raya.

Despite his high-profile error in the play-off final, the former Blackburn man was outstanding in the previous campaign and key to the success Frank’s men had.

Raya would be difficult to replace, even if they got a decent fee, so this could prevent Brentford having a problem on their hands and if it’s sorted in the coming days, the keeper could return to the team for next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.