Patson Daka could yet find his escape route out of Leicester City with a potential move to Monaco - after the French outfit were reportedly rebuffed in their attempts to sign Arsenal man Folarin Balogun.

Daka was heralded as a promising signing after he arrived from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg in 2021, but behind the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, it hasn't quite worked out for him since.

As a result of Leicester's relegation, they have overseen somewhat of a clearout with Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes all departing as their key sales, alongside the likes of Ayoze Perez and Caglar Soyuncu leaving the King Power Stadium. But according to Football Insider, Daka may well be next with Monaco registering their interest - after Balogun was denied a French rendezvous.

What is the latest Patson Daka news?

The report from Football Insider states that Daka is firmly on the radar of French top-flight side Monaco. The Zambian international has yet to feature for Enzo Maresca's side in the current campaign, and it is believed that he doesn't see himself playing in the second-tier after being relegated from the English top-flight last season.

As such, Daka would be interested in a move away from the King Power Stadium before the transfer deadline slams shut on September 1 - and Monaco could offer him that chance.

The Monegasque side have been vying for a move for Arsenal youngster Flo Balogun throughout the summer, though it is believed that they won't be able to sign him after the Gunners priced them out of a move for the USMNT star.

After scoring 22 goals in 39 games for fellow French side Reims, Balogun is hot property across the Channel, but that means that Arsenal have put a £50million price tag on his head - which Monaco brand to be unattainable.

As a result, Daka has now been targeted by Adi Hutter and his side - and with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Stephy Mavididi all excelling up front, Daka could well move on in order to secure vital funds as a result of Leicester not claiming the TV money that the Premier League offers.

But with another three years on his contract, it is likely that the Foxes won't be held to ransom for the start they signed for £23million back in 2021.

Would Patson Daka be missed at Leicester City?

As aforementioned, Leicester have Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Stephy Mavididi all capable of playing up front - and at a strong level too. Vardy and Iheanacho's talents are all too obvious, having excelled in the Premier League, whilst Mavididi has been on fire at Leicester so far in the first few weeks of his spell in the east Midlands.

Daka, whilst being one of Europe's most coveted strikers whilst at RB Salzburg, didn't exactly light the Premier League up at Leicester with just nine goals in 53 games, and a change could be good for him.

However, if a move to the French Riviera doesn't transpire, then there is no doubt that his goal tally would increase under the strong management by Enzo Maresca.