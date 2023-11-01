Arsenal will look to maintain their forward momentum by progressing in the EFL Cup when they make the short trip across the capital to take on West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Gunners’ 5-0 demolition job over strugglers Sheffield United this weekend made it 10 games without defeat since the new campaign got underway, with fellow North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur sharing that record.

Forward Eddie Nketiah registered his first hat-trick in nearly two years against the Blades and will be looking to continue a consistent run of goalscoring in the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal progressed through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup back in late September with a 1-0 victory over Brentford thanks to Reiss Nelson’s first-half strike and will be determined to dump out yet another London-based Premier League outfit.

EFL Cup Round of 16 Draw Mansfield Town vs Port Vale Exeter City vs Middlesbrough West Ham vs Arsenal Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Everton vs Burnley Ipswich Town vs Fulham Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Mikel Arteta’s men have failed to lift the EFL Cup since the 1992/93 season, when goals from Paul Merson and Steve Morrow secured victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Arsenal have only been knocked out in one of their last six fourth round ties in the EFL Cup and take on a Hammers outfit who they have overcome in their previous three meetings, with their opponents also on a three-match winless run after their 1-0 defeat at home to Everton on Sunday.

Here at Football League World, we bring you the latest on Arsenal’s team news ahead of the EFL Cup clash in East London.

What is the Arsenal team news v West Ham?

Arsenal will check on the fitness of playmaker Martin Odegaard, who was an unused substitute on the weekend against Sheffield United.

Arteta confirmed post-match that the Norwegian had suffered a minor hip injury, and the Spaniard may be tempted to rest him again so he is fully fit for when league action resumes.

Gabriel Jesus will be another absentee from the matchday squad after being forced off with a hamstring injury in their Champions League victory over Sevilla.

The 26-year-old scored the winner and also provided an assist for compatriot Gabriel Martinelli but hobbled off after 81 minutes clutching his hamstring.

The former Manchester City striker was sent for a scan and Arteta confirmed the forward would miss a 'few weeks.'

Midfielder Thomas Partey is another player lying on the treatment table, with the injury-riddled Ghanaian also missing for a few weeks due to a reoccurring muscle problem.

Summer signing Jurrien Timber remains a long-term absentee for the Gunners after suffering an ACL tear in their opening day game against Nottingham Forest.

What selection dilemmas will Mikel Arteta face?

With the EFL Cup presenting Arteta the opportunity to rotate his squad, chances will arise for a plethora of second-string players who have not seen many minutes of league football.

Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny may all get a starting spot on Wednesday evening, with the latter potentially earning his place due to former Hammers midfielder Declan Rice likely to drop to the bench.

The situation in the goalkeeping department will always come under discussion, with Arteta refusing to rotate David Raya in both their Premier League and Champions League fixtures so far.

But with how essential Aaron Ramsdale was in the win over Brentford, it may be time to give the 25-year-old a go between the posts with game time crucially needed to maintain his place in the England national team squad.