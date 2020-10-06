Arsenal ‘strongly considering’ EFL move for player

Arsenal defender William Saliba could end making a shock move to a Championship club before next Friday’s domestic deadline, according to the Press Association.

The 19-year-old centre-back joined the Gunners in a big-money move last summer from Saint-Etienne, but immediately re-joined the Ligue 1 outfit on a season-long loan deal to continue his development.

However, Saliba suffered a fractured metatarsal in November and missed 15 matches in all competitions, restricting him to just 17 appearances in all competitions for Saint-Etienne.

Saliba returned to Arsenal at the end of last season, although failed to secure a deadline-day loan move back to France – and the report from PA believe that the teenager could end up joining a second-tier outfit in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

Of all the transfers involving EFL clubs in recent seasons, this has the potential to be one of the most surprising. Arsenal beat off competition from Tottenham for his signature 12 months ago and Saliba is one of the most highly-rated young centre-back’s around Europe. So the fact a £27 million player could end up plying his trade in the Championship in the near future is an incredibly exciting prospect for one second-tier side.