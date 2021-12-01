Arsenal striker targeted, Failed move for attacker revealed, Cherries battling rivals for 20-y/o: The latest AFC Bournemouth transfer talking points

Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far, with Scott Parker’s men on course to win automatic promotion this season.

However, January is approaching and the winter window has proven to be decisive in the battle to go up regularly in the past.

So, whilst the Cherries don’t need a major overhaul, Parker is sure to want to bring in a few new additions, whilst he will also be desperate to keep hold of the key men in the team that have helped the side to this excellent position.

As you would expect, speculation is building involving Bournemouth and here we provide a round-up of the latest Bournemouth transfer talking points…

Cherries in race for Balogun

It has been reported that Bournemouth are among a host of clubs chasing Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun, who is expected to leave the Gunners on loan next month.

Bringing in competition for Dominic Solanke will be a priority for Parker, although it will be tough to land Balogun with Middlesbrough, Swansea and several clubs abroad also monitoring the England U21 international.

Wycombe man makes transfer reveal

The focus now is on who will come in for Bournemouth, but news emerged this week revealing a deal that nearly happened for Bournemouth.

Youngster Ali Al-Hamadi confirmed that he had a trial with Parker’s side in the summer, and it’s fair to say he was impressed as he described the standard as ‘crazy’ but he couldn’t earn a contract.

He eventually secured a move to Wycombe and Bournemouth fans might be interested to see how his career plays out.

Bournemouth in Dilan Markanday race

As mentioned, attacking reinforcements seem to be the priority for Parker next month and it has been claimed that Bournemouth are one of several Championship clubs who hold an interest in winger Dilan Markanday.

The 20-year-old has been incredible for Spurs’ U23 side this season in the Premier League 2, with the player now keen to get competitive football.

Nottingham Forest, West Brom and Stoke are also credited with an interest in the player.