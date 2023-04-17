Burnley can now begin their planning for life back in the Premier League.

The Clarets have comfortably secured their position back among the country’s elite with a dominating lead in the Championship table.

While the title hasn’t quite been secured, it is only a matter of time before the team lifts the trophy to crown themselves as champions.

Will Burnley survive in the Premier League?

Kompany has earned a lot of stock for his transformation of the first team squad at Turf Moor, as he radically changed the style of play that supporters were used to under previous manager Sean Dyche.

But he will be seeking improvements again this summer as he looks to build a team capable of competing in the top flight.

One area of the squad that has been weaker for Burnley than the rest has been up front.

Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez are not the long-term strikers that will lead the Clarets to survival in the Premier League.

A new striker for Burnley this summer?

Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster were both signed in January, but neither have yet to cement themselves as a key figure in Kompany’s side.

This hints that a new striker may be looked for in the upcoming transfer window.

An ideal target could be Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun.

The 21-year-old had a difficult loan spell with Middlesbrough 12 months ago, but is now flourishing in Ligue 1 with Reims.

A tally of 18 goals in 30 appearances has him near the top of the goalscoring charts in France, just behind the likes of Jonathan David, Alexandre Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe.

Signing a proven goalscorer at a top flight level could be what takes this Burnley team to the next level in the division above.

The underage England international could also gel quite well with Kompany’s style of play, with his smart link-up play and speed on the break also attributes that the 36-year-old will enjoy.

The Arsenal academy product could be available given the route to a starting berth at the Emirates might not be available upon his return from France at the end of the season. Gabriel Jesus has been crucial to Mikel Arteta’s side this season, and Eddie Nketiah has proven himself as a more than capable deputy for the Brazilian when needed.

This could necessitate a sale, which opens the door for an exciting arrival at Turf Moor this summer.