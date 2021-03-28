Arsenal? Stay at Norwich? The potential paths for Emi Buendia as the transfer window edges closer

Bar a remarkable collapse, Norwich City are on their way back to the Premier League after just one term in the Championship.

Emi Buendia has been a key man in the Canaries’ promotion push this term, scoring 10 times and adding 13 assists, but it seems as though helping them get back to the top flight could be his last contribution for the Norfolk club.

The playmaker has been linked away from Carrow Road in the last two transfer windows but despite remaining with Norwich in both, it seems very likely they’ll be more interest in the summer.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the potential paths that Buendia could take in the upcoming window…

Join Arsenal

The Gunners were heavily linked with the 24-year-old after the Canaries were relegated back to the Championship and once again in January.

Sources recently revealed to Football League World that Buendia remains on Arsenal’s radar and the north London club may move to sign him permanently in the upcoming window, even if Martin Odegaard returns on loan.

A move to the Emirates would likely be a hugely appealing one for the Argentine, offering him his first chance at a big club.

Buendia is unlikely to just walk straight into the starting XI and cement a place in the side, however, with the Gunners seemingly keen to keep Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe impressing this term.

The Norwich playmaker will no doubt back his ability to prove his importance should he become part of Mikel Arteta’s side but he won’t be the star he is at Carrow Road now straight away.

Join another established Premier League side

After dazzling this season and proving he could cut it in the top flight last term, Arsenal are unlikely to be the only side in for Buendia in the upcoming window.

Indeed, there are likely to be a number of other established Premier League clubs interested.

Aston Villa have been touted with an interest (according to The Sun via HITC Sport) to move for Buendia and that would seem a move that could work for both the player and the club.

The thought of playing alongside Jack Grealish has got to be appealing to the 24-year-old, as will the fact that Villa seem to be on the up under Dean Smith.

Crystal Palace are also understood to be interested and may well be a destination that Buendia considers.

Stay at Norwich

Buendia will surely be a Premier League player next season but that could be with Norwich.

Daniel Farke’s side are on their way back to the top flight and the financial boost of promotion could mean they’re happy to turn down offers for the playmaker.

The 24-year-old has thrived at Carrow Road over the last few seasons and will surely be a key man if he decides to stay.

Buendia may just feel one more season at Norwich is the right move.