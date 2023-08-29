Highlights EFL clubs are interested in signing Arsenal youngster Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

League One sides Portsmouth and Cambridge United are two sides who have made their interest known.

Both clubs are said to be talking to the player's camp outlining

The transfer deadline is now just days away, and clubs across the EFL are scrambling to ensure their squads are as strong as possible heading into the remainder of the season.

Of course, one big way that clubs in the EFL can strengthen their squads, particularly those short of cash, is by using the loan market.

It is well reported how many top players begin their careers on loan in the EFL and there is no reason for that not to continue moving into the future, with the quality of the Championship, League One and League Two always improving.

With that said, it appears that Arsenal youngster Nathan Butler-Oyedeji could soon be returning to the EFL on a loan deal.

Which clubs have been linked with Arsenal's Nathan Butler-Oyedeji?

According to a report from Football Insider today, the young Gunners forward could soon find himself at Portsmouth or Cambridge United, with both League One sides interested in a loan deal.

Their report reveals that the youngster is set to be loaned out for the season so that he can experience regular first team action for the full campaign.

Arsenal have given the green light to him finding another temporary situation, with both Portsmouth and Cambridge said to be talking to the player's camp about how he fits into their plans.

Who is Nathan Butler-Oyedeji?

As touched upon above, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji is a young forward currently on the books at Arsenal, and he has been since the age of 12 according to Football Insider.

As yet, he has not made his senior debut for the Gunners, but he has been on the bench for the first team side.

Butler-Oyedeji does have some experience of first-team men's football, though, having spent a portion of last season out on loan in the EFL.

Between February and May this year, Butler-Oyedeji played 11 times for League One side Accrington Stanley, starting five of those matches.

Aside from that, though, the 20-year-old has vast experience playing for both Arsenal under-18's and Arsenal's under-21's.

Would Nathan Butler-Oyedeji be a good signing for either Portsmouth or Cambridge?

Given Butler-Oyedeji's lack of senior experience, it is hard to say he would be a great addition for either of these sides.

That is not to say that he cannot be a good addition, but that in order to meet that requirement, he would need to step up and score goals at this level, which he was unable to do at Accrington Stanley during his brief spell there.

What he would certainly do is add to the attacking depth available at both clubs.

However, in terms of getting starts, things might be more tricky.

Portsmouth have the likes of Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi who have both started the season well, whilst Cambridge United have the likes of Elias Kachunga and Saikou Janneh on their books who would provide the youngster with tough competition.

It will certainly be interesting to see where the young forward ends up.