Arsenal star identifies Nottingham Forest player as one of his toughest opponents

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has given a surprising answer when asked about which player was the toughest that he’s faced.

Djed Spence was the unlikely name that the Brazilian forward threw out.

Martinelli complimented the Middlesbrough defender who is currently out on loan with Nottingham Forest.

The pair squared off in Arsenal’s Third Round FA Cup defeat at the City Ground, where a Lewis Grabban winner knocked out the 14-time champions.

Martinelli complimented Spence’s strength, level headedness and his pace when speaking with Adam Crafton of The Athletic.

“Actually the guy from Nottingham Forest, Djed Spence, who I played against in the FA Cup,” said Martinelli, via The Athletic.

“He is very strong, good on the ball, calm and quick. I was surprised; he is a really good player!”

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest players play for now?

1 of 24 Ben Osborn Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Fulham Southampton

Arsenal are one of several clubs who have been linked with a move for Spence this Summer.

The Premier League side are looking for cover for Takehiro Tomiyasu and have identified Spence as a potential candidate.

Spence has been a key player in Nottingham Forest’s revival under Steve Cooper following the side’s poor start to the campaign.

The full back has featured in 25 of the team’s Championship games, with the Reds now ninth in the table.

Last night’s 0-0 draw with Preston North End set Cooper’s side back, with the club now four points adrift of the play-offs.

Up next for Forest is the visit of Bristol City on February 26.

The Verdict

Spence was superb in that game against Arsenal, and it is no surprise that it caught the eye of Martinelli.

Even still, Martinelli comes up against a high standard of player every week, so to leave that big of an impression says everything about how well Spence has performed this season.

It is those kinds of performances that have put him on so many clubs’ radar going into the Summer.

If he can help Forest achieve a play-off place with this level of performance then it will only be a matter of time before he is a Premier League player.