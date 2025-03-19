Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are all plotting a potential move for highly-rated Leeds United prospect Harry Gray.

That's according to a fresh report from TBR Football, which has revealed interest in Gray's signature from three of the Premier League's heavyweight clubs.

The 16-year-old is yet to make a competitive appearance for Leeds but has trained with Daniel Farke's first-team squad, a side which is expected to lift the Championship title in less than two months.

Despite winning just one of their last four matches, the Whites remain top of the league - tied on points with Sheffield United - with just eight games to spare.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United interested in Leeds United's Harry Gray

As per the report, Leeds are "confident" about their ability to retain Gray's signature. That's despite the Whites being unable to offer Gray a long-term contract until his 17th birthday, which other clubs could be potentially looking to capitalise on.

The highly-rated teen striker has often turned heads in Leeds' academy setup and was called up to England's U17 squad for their double-header against the Netherlands this month.

Gray is one of the most exciting players in his age group and it's little wonder why Premier League clubs are plotting moves. Tottenham are said to be eager to reunite him with older brother Archie, who made the move to North London just last summer in a reported £40 million deal.

However, interest from Arsenal and Newcastle also goes to show what a promising talent Leeds have on their hands. Gray has missed much of the season through injury but his promise has remained very much intact ahead of what could shape up to be a glittering career in the game.

Leeds United may hope to repeat Archie Gray, Tottenham Hotspur blueprint with Harry Gray

The striker is the latest potential star from the vaunted Gray dynasty, and Leeds will hope he can replicate the recent success of his brother, who shone in the Championship last season.

Archie Gray's Championship stats for Leeds United in 23/24, as per FotMob Appearances 47 Goals 0 Assists 2

He made 52 appearances across all competitions in 23/24, despite being aged just 17 and 18 during the season, and did not look a touch out of place in a side competing for the Championship title.

Nobody at Leeds has been surprised to see the now-19-year-old's success since joining Spurs, and the club also profited handsomely by collecting such a handsome fee.

They would have hoped to retain him for longer, of course, but his rapid development into a first-team star and the subsequent financial windfall that ensued represents shrewd success which Leeds will have designs on replicating with his younger brother, who is already showing serious promise and could too follow that path in due course.