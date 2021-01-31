Arsenal set to take transfer action with player currently at EFL club

Arsenal are set to recall midfielder Matt Smith from his loan deal at Swindon Town – and send him straight back out to another club, per Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old has been gaining his first taste of senior football, having spent years in the Gunners’ youth system.

Despite Swindon not having the best of starts to the season, Smith himself was in fine form, scoring on his league debut against Rochdale and being an all-round midfield general for the League One side.

Swindon have only garnered six league wins this season as John Sheridan’s men currently sit in 22nd place, and Smith has mysteriously not started the last few matches – he wasn’t in the 18-man squad in their loss to Hull City yesterday.

Many Robins fans believe that Smith has been one of their most talented players this season, and that the youngster may be being mismanaged – and that could be a factor in the Gunners recalling him from this current spell.

There is bound to be interest from third tier clubs higher up the table, and potentially even Championship teams as Arsenal try to find Smith another club with just one more day to go of the January window.

The Verdict

Swindon are set to lose a really talented player, but by the sounds of it, it’s all the doing of John Sheridan.

Arsenal must have taken note of this and his failure to start the last few games and thought he deserved better, which is what Robins fans are saying on social media.

It would be no great shock to see Smith move on to a club higher in the League One table and show his true talents, and a good second half to the season could see him bag a Championship move next season.