Arsenal set to sign in-form striker after turning down contract with EFL club

Arsenal are reportedly set to sign Fulham youngster Mika Biereth, after the forward turned down a new contract with the Cottagers, according to The Athletic.

Biereth is yet to make a senior appearance for Fulham, but has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for their Under-18s team.

The 18-year-old was on hand to score 21 goals and provide 13 assists in 21 appearances for Fulham, and it appears as though his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Athletic claim that Biereth has turned down a professional contract with Fulham this summer, and has opted to sign for Arsenal ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Marco Silva’s side will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, after they were relegated from the top-flight last term.

Fulham’s senior side are set to take on Middlesbrough in their first league match of the 2021/22 season, in what could potentially be a tricky test up against Neil Warnock’s side at Craven Cottage on Sunday 8th August.

The Verdict:

This will be frustrating for the Cottagers.

Fulham have produced some excellent young talents over the years, with the likes of the Sessegnon brothers coming through their academy teams, and the club will have been hoping to see Biereth involved in their first-team in future seasons.

But that doesn’t appear as though that’s going to be the case, with the youngster set for a move to Arsenal this summer, as he looks to further his development moving forwards.

The early signs are promising with Biereth, and his goal record speaks for itself, and this could a case of the one that got away for Fulham this summer.