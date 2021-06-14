Arsenal set to rival Swansea City in pursuit of EFL talent

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Millwall forward Abdul Abdulmalik according to football.london.

Abdulmalik has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Lions’ academy teams, and it appears as though that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The striker netted four goals in six appearances for the Millwall Under-18s team, and as they reached the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Abdulmalik’s scholarship is set to reach a conclusion at the end of this month though, and he’s seemingly got his heart set on a move elsewhere.

Millwall have offered him a professional deal with the club, but it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll commit his future to the Championship club.

Arsenal are believed to be interested in a deal to sign the young forward, although it is believed that several other clubs are keen on reaching an agreement to land his signature ahead of the new season.

Swansea City are one of those, and have reportedly submitted an offer to Abdulmalik, as they look to secure a deal in the near future for his services.

Millwall finished 11th in the Championship table this season, and will be hoping they can make a positive start to the 2021/22 league campaign, which is set to get underway in August under the management of Gary Rowett.

Can you score full marks on this 21-question Millwall quiz?

1 of 21 In what year were Millwall founded? 1883 1884 1885 1886

The Verdict:

He’s a player attracting significant transfer interest this summer.

Abdulmalik has caught the eye with some strong performances for Millwall’s academy teams whilst on a scholarship with the club, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s been linked with a move elsewhere.

The Lions will know that they’re likely to be fighting a losing battle to keep him at the club, as a move to the likes of Arsenal is likely to be a tempting proposition for any player.

It’s set to be an interesting few weeks ahead for his future though, with Swansea City already submitting their offer to the young forward.