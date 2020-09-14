Arsenal set to register £10m offer for key Brentford player

Arsenal are prepared to offer a transfer fee of around £10 million for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the Gunners’ back up keeper Emiliano Martinez nearing a move to Premier League Aston Villa, according to The Sun.

Raya only arrived at Brentford last season from Blackburn Rovers, but the keeper established himself as a crucial performer for the Bees last term as they made it all the way to the Championship play-off final – and the 24-year-old produced a number of stand out performances for Thomas Frank’s side last term.

Raya, though, was left out of the Bees’ starting line-up for their opening day defeat at Birmingham City, and having been linked with a potential move away from Brentford throughout the transfer window it looks like he could be nearing an exit from the London club.

It is thought that Arsenal are prepared to offer around £10 million for Raya who they consider to be a good option to replace the departing Martinez as the club’s back-up goalkeeper to first choice Bernd Leno – and the Bees may be prepared to cash in on their number one who is favouring a move to the Premier League.

The verdict

This would undoubtedly be a real blow for Brentford as they look to regroup from their surprise opening day defeat against Birmingham City, and Raya was a crucial part of what the Bees managed to achieve last term as they reached the Championship play-off final.

Raya has obvious qualities in terms of his shot stopping ability but also his distribution from the back which is what helped to make him such an influential performer for the Bees last term, and he has the potential to really make the step up to the top-flight next term.

It remains to be seen whether Raya, who was guilty of making the odd unforced error for the Bees last term, could make the step up to the highest level and challenge Leno for his starting position this term, but it does look like he could be set to arrive at the Emirates and at least make a challenge for that role.