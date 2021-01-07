Arsenal set to make Emi Buendia decision as Norwich City issue transfer stance

Arsenal are set to end their interest in Emiliano Buendia due to Norwich City’s firm stance on the player staying at Carrow Road, per The Telegraph.

Buendia has been in red-hot form this season for the Canaries, netting seven goals and adding to that with a further six assists (Sofascore), which has led to much speculation about his future.

Many believe that the 24-year-old is too good to be playing in the second tier of English football, and it was no surprise to hear that the Gunners were circling around the attacking midfielder.

But Norwich are not budging in their assessment of Buendia’s transfer situation, with Matt Law reporting that the club are not interested in discussing any kind of deal for their star player, whether that be a straight transfer or a part-exchange.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Norwich City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Striker, played for Norwich on loan, currently managing in Northern Ireland? Gary Holt Malky Mackay Phil Mulryne David Healy

It was suggested that young Gunners Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson would be offered to Norwich on loan for the rest of the season as a bargaining chip to try and drive the price tag down on Buendia, but now it looks like there will be no bid at all.

And Norwich are under absolutely no pressure to sell as unlike other clubs who are strapped for cash in the EFL, parachute payments plus a big fee received for Ben Godfrey from Everton in the summer mean the Canaries are relatively well-off.

The Verdict

This will be music to the ears of Norwich fans who are absolutely desperate to keep Buendia.

They may have been resigned to the fact that he would probably depart in this window as some clubs don’t want to step in-front of a player chasing dreams, but Buendia seemingly hasn’t made any indication that he is going to demand a move to Arsenal.

Of course though the transfer window is very fluid so there’s a lot of time for things to potentially change, but as of right now Norwich are not budging whatsoever on their stance.