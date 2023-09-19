Highlights Arsenal scouts are monitoring Tyler Bindon and Caylon Vickers, two promising young players from Reading.

Arsenal will have scouts in attendance as Reading take on Exeter in the EFL Trophy tonight, as they monitor Tyler Bindon and Caylon Vickers.

Who is Tyler Bindon?

The centre-back, who has represented USA at youth level, only joined the Royals in the summer after leaving Los Angeles FC, and the 18-year-old has had an impressive start to life in England after signing a two-year contract.

Bindon has featured in four games for Reading so far this season, and the side have won all four, which includes keeping three clean sheets.

Who is Caylon Vickers?

Meanwhile, Vickers, who is also 18, is a forward, and he has benefited from Reading’s relegation to League One, which has given him more first-team exposure. And, the teenager is repaying that faith, as he scored the winner against Bolton last time out.

That was his first senior goal for the club, to give Ruben Selles’ side a much-needed three points.

Arsenal considering moves for Tyler Bindon and Caylon Vickers

The one positive for the Royals’ relegation has been the emergence of talented young players who have established themselves in the first-team, which includes Bindon and Vickers.

However, their form appears to have attracted attention, as the Express has revealed that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the pair, and they will send representatives to watch the duo against Exeter in the EFL Trophy tonight.

“Arsenal scouts will be watching on with interest as Exeter City host Reading in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening. Mikel Arteta's side are keeping tabs on the Royals' exciting young duo, Caylan Vickers and Tyler Bindon, who have each been given regular chances to impress this season.”

This gives an indication of how highly-rated the players are in the game, although it remains to be seen whether they formalise this interest with an offer for either of the Reading men.

How big a blow would losing the players be for Reading?

Obviously, if Arsenal do make a move for the players, it’s going to be very hard for them to say no, even if you could argue they would be better served staying with the Royals instead of moving to the Gunners’ U23 side.

But, from a Reading perspective, as mentioned, the only positive around the club right now is the young players, and it would be a huge shame if they lost any youngster at this stage.

Both Bindon and Vickers have a lot of potential, and they could become increasingly influential as the campaign progresses.

What next for Reading?

Selles will be preparing his side for the EFL Trophy test against Exeter, but there’s no doubt that the priority is going to be the league.

The points deductions have once again been a hammer blow for the Royals, and they’re currently in the relegation zone because of those off-field issues. So, the boss’ team selection tonight is likely to have one eye on the weekend fixture against Blackpool, where Reading will be looking to move out of the bottom four.