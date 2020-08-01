Arsenal set asking price as Brentford prepare bid for youngster

Arsenal are demanding £8 million for Brentford target Folarin Balogun, who has just one year left on his current contract, according to West London Sport.

The 19-year-old has not made a first-team appearance for the Gunners as of yet, but due to the youngster being so highly-rated during his time in the youth teams, Arsenal will still demand a sizeable fee.

It will be of interest to Arsenal whether Brentford achieve promotion to the Premier League in Sunday’s play-off final, as that could change the Gunners perception of how much money they think the Bees can pay for Balogun.

Brentford have a track record of improving young players and selling them on for a profit, giving Balogun reason to believe that this could be a beneficial move for his career.

The transfer activity surrounding Brentford will come to fruition in the coming weeks, but a lot will depend on whether they beat Fulham on Sunday.

The Verdict

Arsenal are playing hard-ball and they have every right to, especially seeing as Balogun is one of the most highly-rated youngsters at the club.

It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners look to charge more for the player if Brentford earn promotion to the Premier League, knowing that the Bees will have more money at their disposal.

It’s a massive game for the Bees on Sunday, not just in terms of getting into the Premier League but the impact it could have on future signings and players wanting to be at the club.